Mittwoch, 08.12.2021
Unfassbare News! 90 Tonnen "Süßkram" für Yumy Bear Goods!
08.12.2021 | 15:41
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: BETOLAR OYJ

NOTICE 8 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: BETOLAR OYJ

At the request of Betolar Oyj, Betolar Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Finland as from December 9, 2021. 

Trading code: BETOLAR
Number of shares: 19 444 024
ISIN code: FI4000512587
Order book ID:241765
Company Identity Number: 2800638-3

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 50 Industrials
Super sector: 5010 Construction and Materials

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Helsinki Branch. For further information,
please call SEB on +358 9 6162 8000. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
