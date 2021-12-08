Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: BETOLAR OYJ

NOTICE 8 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: BETOLAR OYJ At the request of Betolar Oyj, Betolar Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from December 9, 2021. Trading code: BETOLAR Number of shares: 19 444 024 ISIN code: FI4000512587 Order book ID:241765 Company Identity Number: 2800638-3 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 50 Industrials Super sector: 5010 Construction and Materials This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Helsinki Branch. For further information, please call SEB on +358 9 6162 8000. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260