Fact.MR: Increasing Electric Air Compressor Sales Position Portable Air Compressor Market to Exceed US$ 8 Bn by 2031

Over 20% of Portable Air Compressor Sales to be Concentrated in Building & Construction Industry

Fact.MR's latest report on portable air compressor market presents a thorough study of growth drivers, emerging trends and restraints affecting the market dynamics. It uncovers hidden opportunities across leading segments in terms of design, lubrication, driver type, application and across major regions.

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the global portable air compressor market is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of around 4%, surpassing US$ 8 Bn between 2021 and 2031.

Rising adoption of portable air compressors in a myriad of applications such as automotive, construction, and aerospace is the major factor driving the global portable air compressor market.

Portable air compressors offer various advantages such as low noise production, portability, cost-effectiveness and compact nature. They are being extensively used to supply compressed air on construction sites, automotive, road works and other applications where stationary compressor is not suitable.

Further, technological advancement in the design and components of portable air compressors is positively impacting the growth in the market. Manufacturers are continuously aiming at developing noiseless compressors with larger flow capacity and low-maintenance features.

Additionally, implementation of stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emission is expected to boost the sales of portable electric air compressors. Subsequently, growing inclination towards employing ecofriendly and energy efficient equipment to meet the carbon emission standards.

As per study, rising number of oil & gas projects and increasing infrastructures activities across the globe will continue to augment the demand for portable air compressors during the forecast period.

As per Fact.MR, building & construction segment is expected to account for over 20% market share in 2021. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of portable air compressors in construction sector and the trend is likely to continue in the future.

Regionally, Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to witness fastest growth on the back of expansion industrial and construction industries across China and India. Moreover, various government initiatives to develop infrastructures is supporting the growth in the market.

"Burgeoning infrastructure activities in APAC and Middle East is creating a plethora of growth opportunities within portable air compressor market. In order to capitalize, key manufacturers are aiming at innovating their products to increase their revenues," says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways from Portable Air Compressor Market Survey

With increasing industrial and construction activities, Asia Pacific (APAC) is set to grow at 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

(APAC) is set to grow at 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. North America is poised to exhibit strong growth on the back of increasing adoption of energy efficient equipment and implementation of stringent government regulations for controlling gaseous emission.

is poised to exhibit strong growth on the back of increasing adoption of energy efficient equipment and implementation of stringent government regulations for controlling gaseous emission. Demand for portable air compressors is anticipated to rise exponentially across the U.K. and Germany during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. In terms of driver type, portable electric air compressor is projected to emerge as the most preferred product type.

Key Drivers

Ongoing technological advancements in portable air compressors is anticipated to expand the market during the forecast period.

Growing consumer preference for ecofriendly and energy efficient products coupled with implementation of stringent emission regulations will boost the sales of electric portable air compressors.

Key Restraints

Engine failure issues of portable air compressors is hampering the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the portable air compressor market are leveraging various growth strategies such as product innovation, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations and new facility establishments to gain competitive edge and expand their global footprint.

In January 2021 , Atlas Copco launched new versions of its XAVS 238 and XATS 288 portable compressors that are 27% smaller and 10% more energy efficient. With this launch, Atlas has expanded its portable air compressor portfolio.

, Atlas Copco launched new versions of its XAVS 238 and XATS 288 portable compressors that are 27% smaller and 10% more energy efficient. With this launch, Atlas has expanded its portable air compressor portfolio. In March 2020 , Sullair, an industry leader in innovative compressed air solutions since 1965, introduced its next generation 1600H Tier 4 final portable air compressor at CONEXPO/CON-AGG 2020. The new product is built with reliability, durability and performance in mind.

, Sullair, an industry leader in innovative compressed air solutions since 1965, introduced its next generation 1600H Tier 4 final portable air compressor at CONEXPO/CON-AGG 2020. The new product is built with reliability, durability and performance in mind. In December 2019 ElGi Equipments, one of the world's leading air-compressor manufacturers, launched its future ready, energy-efficient range of electric and diesel portable air compressors at EXCON 2019.

ElGi Equipments, one of the world's leading air-compressor manufacturers, launched its future ready, energy-efficient range of electric and diesel portable air compressors at EXCON 2019. In 2019, Doosan launched its new portable air compressor model " SHP500 ". The new Portable Power Compressor model is compactly designed, reliable and rugged for demanding applications like mechanized quarrying with pneumatic drills, LD4 in granite mining, abrasive blasting and rock anchoring. It is powered by Ashok Leyland H6DTi 188 HP reliable engine & is designed for operating between 5° and 52° C ambient with the cool box design

Some of the prominent players operating in the portable air compressor market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

ELGI's

Gardner Denver (CompAir)

(CompAir) Hitachi limited

Rolair Systems

TEWATT

Sumake Industrial Co., Ltd.

REMEZA

Zycon

BOGE Compressors

Others

More Insights on the Global Portable Air Compressor Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of portable air compressor market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for portable air compressor with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Design

Rotary Screw Type

Rotary Centrifugal

Reciprocating Type

Lubrication

Oiled

Oil-Free

Driver type

Electric

Conventional

Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Building & Construction

Mining

Power Generation

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Portable Air Compressor Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into portable air compressor demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for portable air compressor market between 2021 and 2031

Portable air compressor market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Portable air compressor market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

