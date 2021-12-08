In H122, Molten Ventures saw a continuation of the strong performance reported in FY21, with 27% fair value growth in the period taking gross portfolio value to £1,350m. Management reconfirmed its expectation for c 35% fair value growth for FY22 'subject to wider market conditions', well ahead of management's initial guidance of below-trend 15% growth. H122 NAV per share increased by 19% to 887p per share, with the five-year CAGR now over 20%. With an uncertain outlook, Molten Ventures offers a diversified portfolio across multiple technology segments, with its funds' strategy capturing unique deal flow, delivering the potential for returns uncorrelated to the wider market. Management expects strong markets to persist for at least the next 12-18 months, with the launch of the growth fund a key focus for 2022, now that the preparatory work is complete.

