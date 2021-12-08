Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of Nordic Asia Investment Group 1987 AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (648/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Nordic Asia Investment Group 1987 AB, company registration number 559226-8352, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Nordic Asia Investment Group 1987 AB, applies for admission to trading of its B-shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be December 16, 2021. The company has 11,402,503 B-shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: NAIG B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 36,247,224 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016609333 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 241418 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559226-8352 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner Fondkommission AB on +46709392156.