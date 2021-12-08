SPIN Analytics, a modern FinTech provider that brings a new paradigm for credit risk modelling, announces today the formation of a Global Advisory Board to empower the company's role as the next frontier of digital transformation in FinTech.

The Advisory Board is made up of internationally recognized leaders who bring extensive expertise in the financial services sector to drive SPIN Analytics' global expansion.

Sue Harnett, Ex-Senior Exec of Citigroup, global business leader, strategist, and board member with over 30 years' experience in operations, digital channels, restructuring, e-commerce, data analytics, M&A, and customer experience.

Gautam Mukharya, CRO for HSBC Singapore, seasoned banker and Risk professional with 25 years' experience in the financial sector, specialized in credit and enterprise risks and active sponsor of Innovation, FinTech and new technologies.

Andrew Stott, global banking and consulting veteran with over 40 years' experience and an outstanding career in banking and consulting, including 11 years as Head of Western Europe for Oliver Wyman, subsequently leading the entry of Oliver Wyman into China and India.

"SPIN Analytics has brought enormous efficiencies to FinTech and regulatory reporting, and I am pleased to join its Advisory Board," said Sue. "I look forward to offering my experience in financial services and business transformation as the company develops upon its remarkable performance in the market."

"I am pleased to join the Advisory Board of an impactful company for the digital transformation of banks. SPIN Analytics has been a catalyst for the financial services industry, leading the way of Explainable AI automation in Regulatory Credit Risk Modeling," said Gautam. "I am confident that with my fellow board members and the management team, we can help SPIN Analytics to accelerate the adoption of RISKROBOTTM

"I am delighted to join SPIN Analytics' Advisory Board, a groundbreaking company that rides the wave of innovation towards the digital transformation of banks. RISKROBOTTM has the potential to industrialize an expert-intensive core process employing thousands of specialists around the world, allowing banks to automate the manual work," said Andrew.

"I am excited to announce the formation of our Global Advisory Board. The comprehensive experience this group brings to the company is highly valuable," said Panos Skliamis, CEO of SPIN Analytics. "Our trusted advisors will be essential in our ability to deliver FinTech and RegTech innovations and accelerate our customers' success."

End

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005498/en/

Contacts:

Panos Skliamis, panos.skliamis@spin-analytics.com, +447778284864