These pioneering data were highlighted at the EACR-AstraZeneca Virtual Conference during two dedicated sessions

Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX, First North Copenhagen: ONXEO), ("Onxeo" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR), today announced the presentation of new preclinical data confirming the differentiated antitumoral properties of AsiDNA, its first-in-class DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor, in poster and oral sessions during the EACR-AstraZeneca Virtual Conference organized by the European Association for Cancer Research and AstraZeneca on the theme of "Drug Tolerant Persister Cells" (7-8 December, 2021).

Several studies have shown that a small population of tumor cells, treated by targeted therapies, evade cell death by entering a reversible dormancy state known as the Drug-tolerant persister (DTP) state. These DTP cells are identified as major source of targeted therapy failures, thus leading to cancer relapse.

The data presented by Onxeo show that the addition of AsiDNA to targeted therapies prevents the regrowth of the DTP cells, thereby completely and irreversibly abolishing the emergence of resistance in tumor cells. The Company first discovered this unique property of AsiDNA in combination with PARPi (see Poster at AAC virtual meeting 2020). The most recent preclinical studies presented at EACR-AstraZeneca Virtual Conference, confirmed the prevention of resistance in other relevant tumor models where AsiDNA was combined with targeted therapies such as KRASi and EGFRi.

Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo, stated: "As already demonstrated in our previous studies, drug-tolerant persister cells are a well-established cause of resistance to targeted therapies such as TKIs and PARPi. Our new data provide further evidence that these cells are a major source of resistance to different cancer treatments, and that AsiDNA could be a therapeutic strategy of choice to specifically address this therapy failure. From a medical perspective, this is a major achievement as it paves the way for multiple combination strategies with our leading drug candidate in order to abolish tumor resistance. We are pleased that our pioneering approach has gained strong interest of the international medical and research community at the EACR-AstraZeneca Virtual Conference.

To read the abstract: AsiDNA, a new therapeutic strategy to target drug-tolerant persister cells and prevent cancer recurrence

To view the poster, click here.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo's proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of AsiDNA at a dose of 600 mg in combination with the reference chemotherapy, carboplatin -/+ paclitaxel, in advanced metastatic tumors. Preliminary results from both cohorts showed good tolerability, stabilization of the disease and an increase in treatment duration compared to previous treatments. The ongoing REVOCAN phase 1b/2 study evaluates the effect of AsiDNA on the acquired resistance to PARP inhibitor niraparib in relapsed ovarian cancer (sponsored by Gustave Roussy). A phase 1b/2 study, AsiDNA Children, will be initiated in 2021 to evaluate the association of AsiDNA with radiotherapy in children with relapsed high-grade glioma (sponsored by Institut Curie).

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to chapter 3 "Risk Factors" ("Facteurs de Risque") of the Company's universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 27, 2020 under number D.20-0362 and to section 2 of the Amendment to the Universal Registration Document, filed with the AMF on March 9, 2021 under number D.20-0362-A01, which is available on the websites of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org) an the Company (www.onxeo.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005859/en/

Contacts:

Onxeo

Valerie Leroy,

Investor Relations

investors@onxeo.com

+33 1 45 58 76 00

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

NewCap

onxeo@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 98

Investor Relations Strategic Communication

Dušan Orešanský Emmanuel Huynh

NewCap

onxeo@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 92

Investor Relations US

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

+1 212 915 2578

Certified Adviser for Nasdaq First North

Kapital Partner

www.kapitalpartner.dk

info@kapitalpartner.dk

+45 89 88 78 46