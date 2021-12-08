Paradigm Sports Launches MintPS, a Revolutionary NFT Ecosystem for Athletes, Partners, and Global Communities

MintPS will leverage blockchain and NFT technology to bring athletes, entertainers, creators and their global communities closer than ever before.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradigm Sports is making history as the first sports management agency to launch an NFT-based ecosystem for its athletes, partners, ventures, and global communities.

MintPS is a groundbreaking, utility-centric NFT that serves as the key to unlock premium content, collaborations between athletes, entertainers and world-renowned creators across different blockchains, and value within the entire Paradigm Sports network, which spans across digital, physical, and metaverse worlds. With the launch of MintPS, Paradigm Sports will also become the first to ever provide each of its athletes with their very own MintPS, bringing the athletes, entertainers, creators and fans closer than ever before.

"Historically speaking, artists and creators have been very limited in ways to monetize their work," stated Kilay Reinfeld, President of Paradigm Sports. "We are at the cutting edge of a movement that allows anyone to be seen, heard and recognized - from the artist nobody knows to the global celebrity. Our ultimate goal with MintPS is to provide our roster and extended network with a platform to launch and kickoff projects that puts them closer to their fans while generating new revenue they never had access to before."

Paradigm Sports has been at the forefront of the NFT movement, with key executives being participants involved with blockchain and NFT technology since 2016. The team has been strategically developing MintPS over the course of 2021 and officially launches this Sunday (12/12/21). The highly anticipated launch will be limited to a small subset of genesis passes and will include exclusive features for early adopters.

"We're particularly excited about MintPS when it comes to building community, gaming, the metaverse, and bridging the gap between today's economies with tomorrow's," says Audie Attar, Founder of Paradigm Sports. "Using MintPS to get a first access to a highly coveted NFT, getting a secret drink at a bar in Ireland, unlock an in-game outfit or bonus, or even using MintPS as an entry ticket to one of our many global events, we are just beginning to scratch the surface of what NFTs can do and how we can apply them to better serve our athletes, their communities, and the broader Sports and Entertainment industry."

The value of the NFT market is forecast to grow to $75 billion by 2025, and sports NFT products will drive a lot of that growth. With MintPS, Paradigm Sports will deliver to its roster and broader community access to new forms of content and value through premium NFT drops, partnerships and unique content.

Since its inception in 2009, Paradigm Sports has set itself apart as a multi-platform sports business and media company that handles the careers of a global roster of elite combat sports athletes, including Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Cris Cyborg, and Jozy Altidore.

Press and Media Inquiries

PR@paradigmsports.com

In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.mintps.com and follow us on Twitter at @MintPS and @ParadigmSports

Related Images











Image 1: MintPS





Paradigm Sports MintPS









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment