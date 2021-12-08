Regulatory News:

In accordance with article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, Claranova SE (ISIN: FR0013426004) (Paris:CLA) publishes the number of shares comprising its share capital and the number of associated voting rights as of November 30, 2021:

Shares in the capital 45 990 070 Theoretical voting rights (1) 48 517 864 Shares without voting rights Treasury registred shares (2) 0 Treasury bearer shares (3) 242 125 Other (4) 441 716 Exercisable voting rights* 47 834 023 *= (1) [(2) (3) (4)]

CODES

Ticker:? CLA

ISIN: FR0013426004

