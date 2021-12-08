

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after data from Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended December 3.



However, oil's gains were just modest as the decline in crude stockpiles, at 240,000 barrels, was much less than an expected drop of about 1.71 million barrels.



Geopolitical tensions also remained on investors' radar amid rising tensions between the United States and Russia regarding Ukraine.



Also in focus were the news about the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.31 or about 0.4% at $72.36 a barrel, the highest settlement since November 24.



Brent crude futures were up $0.46 or 0.61% at $75.90 a barrel a little while ago.



The EIA data showed gasoline inventories increased by 3.88 million barrels last week, after rising by 4.03 million barrels a week earlier.



Meanwhile, distillates stockpiles increased by 2.73 million barrels in the week ended December 3, after a 2.16 million barrels increase in the previous week.



The EIA data also showed the Cushing, Oklahoma hub saw a crude build of 2.4 million barrels last week.



On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a decrease of 3.1 million barrels of U.S. crude inventories in the week ending 3 December. The data also showed gasoline inventories and distillate stocks rose by 3.7 million barrels and 1.2 million barrels, respectively.



Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said the Omicron variant appeared to be milder than previous strains, but also seemed to spread faster and could lead to more mutations in the future.



However, South African scientists warned the variant cut significantly the antibody protection generated by the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.



British drug maker GSK said on Tuesday its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) is effective against all mutations of the Omicron variant.



