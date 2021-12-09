EQS-Ad-hoc: TX Group / Key word(s): Dividend
Today, TX Group is holding its first Investor Day for institutional investors and analysts. The aim of the event is to provide knowledge about the TX Group and its companies as well as orientation about the strategic focus. The two strategic holdings SMG Swiss Marketplace Group and JobCloud will be highlighted; they play a pivotal role for the TX Group. The transaction, from which the SMG Swiss Marketplace Group emerged, resulted in sales proceeds of CHF 270 mn, half of which in cash. The Board of Directors of TX Group intends to distribute this CHF 135 mn to shareholders as a special dividend of CHF 4.20 per share annually over a three-year period.
80 % of TX Group's current businesses have been developed or taken over in the last 20 years; the share of its digital revenues has increased from 2 % to 56 %. TX Group has become the Swiss market leader in its traditional business fields, which include Tamedia with its historical media brands, the free media of 20 Minuten and the advertising marketer Goldbach. At the same time, the Group has built up significant assets and holdings in digital platforms: in the SMG Swiss Marketplace Group (Homegate, ImmoScout24, Carforyou, Autoscout24, Tutti, Ricardo and FinanceScout), in JobCloud as well as in Doodle, Zattoo and various fintech ventures.
In line with the decentralised structure implemented two years ago, the companies of the TX Group are positioned independently. In a dynamic environment, this should create favourable conditions for their further development. With quality journalism and its diverse digital platforms, TX Group wants to contribute to a free democratic society in which people can form their own opinions and have choices.
On this foundation, TX Group wants to further develop its portfolio and create sustainable value. Thereby, the two holdings in JobCloud and the SMG Swiss Market Place Group are of pivotal importance. As the leading digital company in the Swiss job market and with its stake in the equally leading "karriere.at" in Austria, JobCloud is investing in the expansion of its platforms. The SMG Swiss Marketplace Group has emerged from a merger in recent months. The partners involved, TX Group (31 %), La Mobilière and Ringier (29.5 % each) as well as General Atlantic (10 %), aim to strengthen the integrated platforms in the areas of real estate, mobility, finance and general marketplaces. Financial investor General Atlantic acquired its 10 % stake from TX Group at a price of CHF 270 mn, half of which was provided in the form of a loan.
Contact
About TX Group
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TX Group
|Werdstrasse 21
|8021 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.tx.group
|ISIN:
|CH0011178255
|Valor:
|1117825
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1255750
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1255750 09-Dec-2021 CET/CEST