As one of Dassault Aviation's long-standing partners Latécoère (Paris:LAT) is proud to be part of the new Falcon 10X. The Aerostructures division will design and build the new business jet's passenger door, confirming with this new contract its position as the world's leader in aircraft doors.

Since April Latécoère has been producing a full-scale prototype of the door in its Toulouse facility to de-risk the programme and is expecting to produce the doors the whole duration of the program as well as provide maintenance parts and services.

Latécoère is also supporting Dassault Aviation on the design of the Falcon 10X, for its pilot emergency exit door, a complex part of the fuselage, and its electrical harnesses.

"Latécoère is proud to be part of the new Falcon 10X programme and values Dassault Aviation's continued trust in our company. With this "design and build" contract for the passenger door and "design engineering" on the fuselage and electrical harnesses we continue to demonstrate our unique expertise and confirm our leadership position," Thierry Mootz said, Chief Executive Officer of Latécoère.

The first door is scheduled to be produced in July 2022.

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. As of August 31, 2021, Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €132,745,925 divided into 530,983,700 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

