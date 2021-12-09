Start of commercialization, as planned, of BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma, a game-changer in the palliative management of bone cancer in companion animals

Limb-sparing BIOCERA-VETcementoplasty approach significantly relieves pain and improves quality of life of dogs with bone cancer

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in companion animals, announces today the commercial launch of BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma in Belgium, France and The Netherlands.

Canine osteosarcoma is the most frequent and most aggressive dog primary bone cancer affecting more than 30.000 patients per year in Europe and in United-States. Currently, osteosarcoma management is mainly performed by amputation or limb-sparing surgeries associated with chemotherapy. Unfortunately these invasive approaches are not always the optimal option for the pets and the owners, looking for more palliative and qualitative alternatives such as BIOCERA-VET- Osteosarcoma used in a minimally invasive surgical technique consisting in cementing the tumoral site with BIOCERA-VET

With this new step, TheraVet is pursuing, as planned, its commercial expansion strategy with the launch of the second product of its bone substitute product line, BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma, in Belgium, France and in The Netherlands.

Based on promising efficacy and safety results disclosed earlier this year, BIOCERA-VET- Osteosarcomarepresents a game-changer option in the management of canine osteosarcoma.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, concludes: "Based on solid clinical evidences, it can now be said that BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma will meet an important need in the palliative management of canine osteosarcoma by relieving pain and improving the quality of life of our beloved pets through a minimally invasive approach. We are therefore very happy to make it available."

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Gosselies, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedIn Facebook Twitter.

For more information about BIOCERA-VET- Osteosarcoma, visit www.bioceravet.be, www.bioceravet.fr and www.bioceravet.nl.

