Anaqua to Work with Lilium to Help Navigate Critical IP Management Processes

German aviation company to utilize Anaqua's AQX platform to enhance innovation management, IP analytics, and stakeholder collaboration

BOSTON, Dec. 09, 2021, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that the Munich-based aviation company Lilium, positioned to be a global leader in sustainable regional air mobility, will use Anaqua's AQX platform to help navigate its critical innovation and IP management processes.

Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering industry leading payload, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, transportation for people and goods. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, commercial operations are projected to begin in 2024.

When selecting a system to meet its growing innovation and IP management needs, Lilium opted for Anaqua. Lilium will leverage Anaqua's AQX software to enhance innovation management (from idea capture and assessment through to filing); IP analytics and Freedom to Operate (FTO) processes; docketing and reporting; and collaboration between the company, inventors, and outside counsel. AQX will deliver integrated patent analytics through Anaqua's AcclaimIP solution, and provide a specialist trademark management module. Patent and trademark renewals will be managed through Anaqua Services.

Wulf Höflich, Lilium's Head of Intellectual Property - Engineering said: "We were looking for a solutions provider who could work as an extension of our team to help manage our critical innovation and IP management processes. They needed to be able to provide excellent docketing and reporting tools, detailed IP analytics and FTO search capabilities, and enable seamless collaboration between our various stakeholders. And it all had to be implemented quickly. Anaqua were able to deliver on all these criteria."

Commented Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua: "Lilium is a true leader in the highly innovative field of air mobility, and has an impressive range of unique, proprietary technology. We are excited to be working closely with Lilium, providing an integrated IP management system that will support and enhance their global innovation and operational excellence, and help protect their valuable IP assets."

