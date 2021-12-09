Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan"), is pleased to announce today that after the early substantial positive results of its CBD Loaded Exosome Platform (CLX), its Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, InnoCan Pharma Ltd. ("InnoCan Israel"), has signed a Research and License Agreement (the "New Agreement") with Ramot, the Technology Transfer Company of Tel Aviv University (TAU), as of December 6, 2021. The New Agreement is designed to execute and extend the previously announced Research and Option agreement InnoCan Israel, and Ramot dated April 17, 2020 (the "Ramot Agreement").

The execution of the New Agreement represents another significant milestone in the Company's strategic plan.

The New Agreement finalizes certain terms of the Original Agreement and defines the royalties and payments Ramot would receive in various scenarios.

The New Agreement expands the Original Agreement regarding the research plan by introducing a broader research work plan that will be carried out over the next 21 months, which will continue the development of the CLX platform and may expand the potential applications of the technology being developed at Ramot. The Company will fund the cost of the work plan in the aggregate amount of US$1,177,200, payable over four separate instalments. The New Agreement grants InnoCan Israel the exclusive, worldwide, royalty-bearing license to commercialize the research results and the products that will be developed from the technology. The Company also maintains the right under the New Agreement to sublicense the license to any third parties.

Keren Primor Cohen, Ramot's CEO said, "Ramot is very pleased to enter into this license agreement, which will enable Innocan to continue to develop and advance the technology and hopefully bring it to its full potential."

Innocan CEO Iris Bincovich stated, "Backed with Canadian CBD know-how, Israeli top-notch R&D and North American financing, Innocan Pharma is taking another major step towards the development and commercialization of our pharma inventory", and further stated, "We are convinced that our expertise in science research, led by both the Tel Aviv University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, combined with decades of business experience of our team, serve as important growth enablers for Innocan."

The CLX (Cannabinoids Loaded Exosome) may hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect of tissue, such as regeneration and anti-inflammatory properties targeting, among other potential indications, the recovery of infected lung cells and the Central Nervous System - (CNS) diseases. Exosomes have emerged as a promising nanocarriers for drug delivery and targeted therapy. Exosomes can act as "guided missile" targeting specific damaged organs and have an important role in cell-to-cell communication. Exosomes can be loaded with therapeutic ingredients to enhance their potential.

Innocan's relationship with Tel Aviv University

Innocan Israel notified Ramot, of its election to exercise its option to enter into a worldwide exclusive license and research agreement with respect to CBD (or other cannabinoids) loaded exosomes, pursuant to the licensing terms already agreed on and set forth in the Original. The research and development initiative is led by Professor Daniel Offen, head of the Neurology Laboratory at Tel Aviv University in the Department of Human Genetics and Biochemistry. Professor Daniel Offen published over 150 original scientific papers on neurodegenerative diseases and is a co-inventor on over a dozen patents. He is a co-founder of several biotechnology companies developing gene and cell therapies for neurological disorders.

About Innocan

Innocan Pharma is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms containing CBD. Innocan Pharma and Ramot at Tel Aviv University are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and the Covid-19 Corona Virus using CBD. CBD-loaded exosomes hold the potential to help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administered by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections.

Innocan Pharma signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administered by injection. Innocan Israel plans, together with Professor Barenholz, to test the liposome platform on several potential conditions. Innocan Israel is also working on a dermal product that integrates CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for the relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan Israel each have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

