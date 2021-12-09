Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce a new agreement with Kemijoki Oy. As part of the agreement, Kemijoki Oy, the largest hydropower company in Finland, will use Hansen Trade to cover aFRR trading operations.

The Hansen Trade aFRR solution will enable Kemijoki Oy to offer hydropower capacity to the Nordic aFRR capacity market, within the Nordic Balancing Model-compliant solution. Hansen's turn-key SaaS solution for aFRR trading streamlines Kemijoki's daily trading process in the new marketplace, which will be introduced in early 2022.

Janne Ala, Director, Hydropower and Corporate Responsibility, Kemijoki Oy, commented: "We can see that the Nordic Balancing Model is significantly changing ancillary markets in the region. The introduction of this new model entails new communication standards and market rules. Hansen's ability to rapidly deliver a turn-key SaaS solution is very ideal for us, as it negates the need to take care of specification, implementation and maintenance. Rather than allocating resources towards the maintenance of trading-related IT systems, the Kemijoki Oy team are now ideally positioned to focus on optimising the value of our hydropower assets."

Scott Weir, Regional President, EMEA, Hansen Technologies, commented: "At Hansen, we consider it our mission to provide our customers with competitive advantages that enable them to optimise business-critical operations, with modern tools in a rapidly changing environment. With the deployment of Hansen Trade, Kemijoki Oy will be able to streamline its daily trading operations, to take advantage of market dynamics."

Kemijoki Oy's selection of Hansen Trade follows other recent agreements with Power-Deriva, Tampereen Sähkölaitos and Fortum. Run as a cloud-based SaaS solution, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the evolving energy trading market.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About Kemijoki Oy

Kemijoki Oy is a producer of hydropower and regulating power in Finland. In total, we own 20 hydropower plants. In addition, we regulate the reservoirs in Lokka and Porttipahta, as well as Lake Kemijärvi and Lake Olkkajärvi. Our most important goal is to produce hydropower for our stakeholders reliably and cost-effectively.

We operate as an expert and commissioner organisation of hydropower production, and are developers of hydropower expertise. We acquire most of our operations from service providers. Thanks to our agile, partnership-based operating model, we are able to produce hydroelectricity cost-efficiently and adapt to changing conditions.

For more information, visit https://www.kemijoki.fi/

