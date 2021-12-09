Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.12.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Meilenstein-Meldung kann neue Kursphantasie schüren!
09.12.2021 | 12:10
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 9

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

30 November 2021 £1,147.1932 per Ordinary share.

Please Note: The above NAV figure includes a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,450 shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"). As at 30 November 2021, these shares were valued at £16,842.72 per share, an decrease of 4.1% from the valuation of £17,555.39 per share as at the previous valuation on 31 October 2021. Funds under management at LTL at 30 November 2021 stood at £22.5 billion.

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

09 December 2021

