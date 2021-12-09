Oncology Pharma Inc.: Oncology Pharma Year End Review and Outlook

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) - Oncology Pharma, Inc. ("The Company") and its Chief Executive are pleased to give a year end update and provide an outlook for what to look for in the coming months and year ahead. The Company is proud of the progress it has made this past year including the addition of a renowned Chairman to the Scientific Advisory Board, retaining a PCAOB audit firm, commencing financing and work on drug research and studies with a highly experienced team as further described below. The Company has further signed additional licensing agreements throughout the year that it believes will enhance the growth of the Company. It looks forward to continuing, expanding and accelerating the work in the coming year.

Oncology Pharma, Inc. is a pioneering oncology company dedicated to providing the financing and the tools to license, develop, manufacture, and commercialize therapeutics. Over the past several years the Company has assembled a team of executives and advisors with proven multi-disciplinary expertise in the fields of oncology and therapeutics with leadership to identify, negotiate and amalgamate "best in class" research, technologies, therapeutics and delivery mechanisms that are synergistic and collaborative. As stated before, the Company's goal is to create value, reduce costs and increase the speed of regulatory approval and commercialization of effective and safer cancer drugs.

Oncology Pharma's strategy centers on progressing its licensed products through initial phases of development and finding the appropriate path to commercial success and value creation for its stakeholders. The Company has specifically chosen during these initial phases to focus on pediatrics and the potential orphan drug designation, for which the Company is currently working towards submitting its first application. The capital outlay is projected to be significantly lower than traditional drug development programs and there is a high need for improved therapies for patients with rare cancers with the potential for Oncology Pharma to positively impact these patients worldwide. It is the Company's position that what it is pursuing is groundbreaking and that the pediatric market has been underserved by big pharma, which may allow for significant developments in this field and give the potential for the Company to stand out amongst its peers.

As stated in Oncology Pharma's previous press release, the initial drug product being developed is a nanoemulsion of dactinomycin. Dactinomycin was approved by the FDA more than 50 years ago but has been limited in its utility due to severe toxic side-effects at effective doses. The Company believes the novel formulation currently in development can overcome this limitation by creating a safer and potentially more effective drug formulation. This formulation may also enable greater accumulation of the drug at the tumor site, potentially increasing its tumor-kill effectiveness while simultaneously sparing healthy tissues.

Studies and research have commenced. Initial feasibility work for this proprietary nanoemulsion of dactinomycin is currently underway. It is the Company's belief that this delivery will have broad and far-ranging applications beyond oncology. The goal is to move this process into the clinical studies phase as our current research and studies will permit.

Oncology Pharma is also in the midst of finalizing all necessary steps to complete its audit after it has retained its PCAOB qualified auditors as disclosed in the press release on October 12, 2021. The Company expects this process to be completed in the coming weeks. If successful, this would make progress towards the goal of being able to complete an application to uplist to the Capital Markets Tier of NASDAQ.

During this past year Oncology Pharma has also signed license agreements with Regen BioPharma, Inc. for its small molecule and for the mRNA technology to address colon cancer and pancreatic cancer. It is the Company's intent that in the beginning of next year it will further engage with our team to advance these licenses along the same path as we have with the nanoemulsion of dactinomycin.

The Company is also in the midst of advancing its commitment to Ribeira Solutions' Connect2Med patient engagement platform and retention technology. Connect2Med provides a motivating trial experience through increased engagement and easy to use communication tools. They have access to a dedicated trial specific portal (patient facing app), where they can perform functions like eDiary, ePRO and telehealth visits. The platform is FHIR compatible and easily integrates with EHR, CTMS, CRM from major vendors in the industry. Patients' workflow can be automated through a set of digital workflows, with automated interventions and escalation when needed. Sites and CROs can post upcoming trials in a public space for all to see, boosting public awareness through social sharing. Site owners and Sponsors have access to impactful data, metrics and reports that allow them to make strategic decisions to improve retention, growth, performance, satisfaction and ROI.

Oncology Pharma has been able to pursue multiple avenues and maintain focus throughout 2021. The Company expects to continue this work and pursue developments through its engaged relationships and license agreements, while seeking value for its stakeholders. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

