Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Meilenstein-Meldung kann neue Kursphantasie schüren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113DD ISIN: GB00B4QVDF07 Ticker-Symbol: 51B 
Frankfurt
09.12.21
09:10 Uhr
38,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,52 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOVENTIX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOVENTIX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,40041,20017:01
PR Newswire
09.12.2021 | 16:46
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bioventix Plc - Result of AGM

Bioventix Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 9

Bioventix plc
("Bioventix" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Bioventix plc (AIM: BVXP) announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison
Bruce Hiscock
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer		Tel: 01252 728 001
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks
Alice Lane
Corporate Finance
ECM		Tel: 020 7220 0500


About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.

BIOVENTIX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.