PR Newswire
09.12.2021 | 16:46
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

London, December 9

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2021, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		% of Available Voting Rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 114,289,56899.9310,6570.0714.3031,293
Resolution 214,102,05799.21111,7580.7914.21116,228
Resolution 314,285,93099.9310,6930.0714.2931,945
Resolution 414,185,67099.5170,0390.4914.2575,809
Resolution 512,304,92686.271,958,44513.7314.2659,289
Resolution 614,217,08399.7634,1570.2414.2580,278
Resolution 714,196,28599.4676,6210.5414.2758,612
Resolution 814,123,10099.18116,2080.8214.2492,210
Resolution 914,194,34599.6253,9570.3814.2583,216
Resolution 1014,149,88299.3691,2780.6414.2490,358
Resolution 1112,381,13086.971,855,13413.0314.2395,254
Resolution 1212,567,12388.101,696,77011.9014.2666,900
Resolution 1314,137,56699.23110,2490.7714.2583,603
Resolution 1414,108,04699.17118,6090.8314.22104,863


*Available Voting Rights equals 100,015,411




9 December 2021

