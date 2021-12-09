BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2021, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 14,289,568 99.93 10,657 0.07 14.30 31,293 Resolution 2 14,102,057 99.21 111,758 0.79 14.21 116,228 Resolution 3 14,285,930 99.93 10,693 0.07 14.29 31,945 Resolution 4 14,185,670 99.51 70,039 0.49 14.25 75,809 Resolution 5 12,304,926 86.27 1,958,445 13.73 14.26 59,289 Resolution 6 14,217,083 99.76 34,157 0.24 14.25 80,278 Resolution 7 14,196,285 99.46 76,621 0.54 14.27 58,612 Resolution 8 14,123,100 99.18 116,208 0.82 14.24 92,210 Resolution 9 14,194,345 99.62 53,957 0.38 14.25 83,216 Resolution 10 14,149,882 99.36 91,278 0.64 14.24 90,358 Resolution 11 12,381,130 86.97 1,855,134 13.03 14.23 95,254 Resolution 12 12,567,123 88.10 1,696,770 11.90 14.26 66,900 Resolution 13 14,137,566 99.23 110,249 0.77 14.25 83,603 Resolution 14 14,108,046 99.17 118,609 0.83 14.22 104,863



*Available Voting Rights equals 100,015,411







9 December 2021