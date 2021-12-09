Global Electrophoresis Market to grow US$ 4,291.5 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global electrophoresis market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,786.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Electrophoresis Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing medical product approvals, increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer or hereditary disease, increasing research and development activities, and inorganic activities such as collaborations, and others.

Market players are indulged in research and development activities to advance diagnostic ways for diseases, which is expected to drive the growth of the global electrophoresis market over the forecast period. For instance, a study published on September 9, 2019 in PLOS ONE is peer reviewed scientific journal stated about the development of high-sensitive and low-cost gel electrophoresis detection systems and the evaluation mutagenic agent which refer to the genetic agent caused mutation and loading dye type DNA staining reagents to improve the result accuracy, avoid errors, and reduce the high cost of instruments.

Market players are engaged in exporting products, which is expected to drive growth of the global electrophoresis market over the forecast period. For instance, a report available on the world integrated trade solution which a database for trade and tariffs where report is published for the year 2019 shows data about top global exporters of electrophoresis, which include the U.S. had 1,502,773 items and a value of US$437,052.20K, the European Union had 54,836 items and a value of US$629,795.32K, China had 9800 items and a value of US$327,572.40k, and Germany had 22,893 items and a value of US$267,925.82k.

Key players are engaged in inorganic activities such as collaborations in order to increase research and development activities, which is expected to spur the growth of the global market over the forecast period. For instance, on September 01, 2020, Promega which is manufacturer of enzymes and other products has launched a spectrum compact capillary electrophoresis benchtop DNA analysis instrument in collaboration with Hitachi High-Tech. This instrument performs fragment analysis and Sanger sequencing with applications like mixed sample analysis, microsatellite instability analysis, forensic STR (Short Tandem Repeat) analysis, and cell line authentication.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and hereditary or rare diseases is expected to drive the growth of the global electrophoresis market over the forecast period. For instance, a study published on September 16, 2019 in European journal of human genetics about estimating cumulative point prevalence of rare disease indicated that at least 3.5 -5.9 % of global population are affected with rare diseases.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global electrophoresis market over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of diseases like cancer or hereditary disease in the U.S. population. For instance, article published on January 12, 2021, about the cancer statistics 2021 in ACS journal showed that 1,898,160 new cancer cases and 608,570 cancer deaths are estimated to occur in the U.S. in 2021.

Key players operating in the global electrophoresis market include Cleaver Scientific , Thermo Fisher Scientific , ACTGene , Beckman Coulter , BiOptic , Hoefer , Merck Group, Agilent Technologies , Lumex Instruments ,Spectroline , Analytic Jena , Bio-Rad laboratories , Cytiva UK limited , Kewaunee scientific , Prince Technology, and Syngene.

Detailed Market Segmentation:

Global Electrophoresis Market, By Type:

Capillary electrophoresis

Routine electrophoresis

Polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis

2D electrophoresis

Pulsed field electrophoresis

Isoelectric focusing

Immunochemical electrophoresis

Global Electrophoresis Market, By Application:

Estimation of DNA molecule

Analysis of PCR product

Forensic Science

Protein and antibody interaction

Clinical pathology analysis

Global Electrophoresis Market, By End User:

Research Institute

Healthcare and Diagnosis centers

Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical industry

Educational Institution

Global Electrophoresis Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

