Donnerstag, 09.12.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Meilenstein-Meldung kann neue Kursphantasie schüren!
WKN: 588696 ISIN: CA2699062022 Ticker-Symbol: 33E 
Frankfurt
09.12.21
08:00 Uhr
0,102 Euro
-0,004
-3,77 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2021 | 20:08
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd: Eagle Plains Shareholders Approve all Matters at Annual Meeting

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) (the "Company") shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on December 8th, 2021 at the Company's offices in Cranbrook, BC.

  1. Elected the following directors of the Company for the ensuing year: Timothy Jay Termuende, Charles C. Downie, Glen J. Diduck, Darren B. Fach, William (Bill) Bennett and Paul Reynolds;
  2. Appointed Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year;
  3. Passed a resolution approving the renewal of the Company's Stock Option Plan;

Eagle Plains remains active in the junior mining space, with ongoing projects targeting a variety of commodities located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Yukon, and NWT. The Company remains financially healthy and currently holds $6.1M cash in treasury, over $4.0M in short-term investments and no debt. In addition, Eagle Plains owns a modern office building, additional lands and structures in the East Kootenay region, automobiles, field and office equipment. TerraLogic Exploration Inc., EPL's 100%-owned subsidiary, continues to generate significant revenue through its mineral exploration consulting activities for third-party clients.Q

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Eagle Plains also holds significant royalty interests in western Canadian projects covering a broad spectrum of commodities. Management's focus is to advance its most promising exploration projects. In addition, Eagle Plains continues to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Expenditures from 2011-2020 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $22M, most of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 37,000 m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim J. Termuende"
President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Mike Labach at
1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)
Email: mgl@eagleplains.com or visit our website at http://www.eagleplains.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676850/Eagle-Plains-Shareholders-Approve-all-Matters-at-Annual-Meeting

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
