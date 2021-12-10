Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2021) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp., (CSE: TEAM) ("Team" or the "Company") through its media division subsidiary, Polar Bear Universal ("Media Co"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Session Games.

The partnership with Session Games will bring to market an original mobile game on iOS and Android in 2022. Session Games is the leader of action sports on mobile with over 40 million downloads of its games with partners like Red Bull, Media House, and The International Ski Federation.

This initiative within Media Co will be backed by Andrew Murphy. Andrew brings a wealth of experience from over 21 years in the video game industry, working through 3 generations of console gaming at Microsoft and Electronic Arts on award winning franchises like SSX, Need For Speed and Kinect Sports. Andrew brought his deep sports gaming expertise to the mobile gaming space, developing many of Red Bull's premiere mobile game products and pioneering a new era of brand marketing through mobile games.

"I'm very excited about this next growth stage of mobile gaming through the "Play-To-Earn" economy model where players can actually earn a living playing the games they love. When you start to connect real world sport with the social and economic aspects within a gaming metaverse the opportunities become endless," stated Andrew Murphy.

Session Games focuses on competitive sports games and this next title will utilize the Skillz (SKLZ) platform. Dubbed as "esports for everyone," the Skillz platform turns mobile games into cash rewarded esport tournaments.

About Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects. Canadian Nexus leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi-opportunity portfolio.

