UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Directorate Change
London, December 9
Date: 9 December 2021
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Directorate Change
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") announces that Sandra Platts, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has notified the Board that she intends to stand down with effect from 31 December 2021.
Sandra has served as a Non-executive Director of the Company since December 2013, and the Board would like to express its gratitude for her valuable contribution during that time.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001