Freitag, 10.12.2021
Breaking News! Erica landet den nächsten Mega-Deal!
10.12.2021 | 08:04
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, December 9

Date: 9 December 2021
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Directorate Change

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") announces that Sandra Platts, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has notified the Board that she intends to stand down with effect from 31 December 2021.

Sandra has served as a Non-executive Director of the Company since December 2013, and the Board would like to express its gratitude for her valuable contribution during that time.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001

