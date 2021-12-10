UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Directorate Change

Date: 9 December 2021

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25



Directorate Change

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") announces that Sandra Platts, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has notified the Board that she intends to stand down with effect from 31 December 2021.

Sandra has served as a Non-executive Director of the Company since December 2013, and the Board would like to express its gratitude for her valuable contribution during that time.

