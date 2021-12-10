Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Erica landet den nächsten Mega-Deal!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFQL ISIN: SE0008015259 Ticker-Symbol: 9IB 
Stuttgart
10.12.21
08:00 Uhr
6,420 Euro
-0,020
-0,31 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2021 | 08:05
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics CFO leaves the company

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics ABs CFO Marie Louise Alamaa left the company to pursue new opportunities. IBT's Controller, Michael Owens, has assumed the responsibility of CFO moving forward.

"I would like to express my appreciation for Marie Louise and her time at IBT and wish her much success moving forward" said CEO Staffan Strömberg.


About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company's Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) (IBT) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world's first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.


For additional information please contact

Staffan Strömberg, CEO
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Bryggargatan 10
111 21 Stockholm
Telefon: +46 8 410 145 55
info@ibtherapeutics.com
www.ibtherapeutics.com


Publication

This information is information that Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on December 10, 2021.

Attachment

  • PR 20211210 CFOchange ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d078b8db-7cea-4e97-b223-7ed7d7f9e747)

INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.