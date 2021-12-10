Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Erica landet den nächsten Mega-Deal!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS5J ISIN: SE0009806045 Ticker-Symbol: TE5 
Frankfurt
10.12.21
08:02 Uhr
0,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRANET AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERRANET AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2021 | 09:05
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Terranet refocus its investor relations and streamline its business operations

In order to strengthen its investor relations, this domain will effective immediately be organized under Group Function Treasury headed by Terranet's new CFO Thomas Falkenberg.

With this change the company also streamline its business operations to unleash and leverage the joint capabilities of its CMO Michaela Berglund, its CTO Nihat Kuecuek and its CEO Pär-Olof Johannesson to scale product launches, marketing and sales to secure customer engagements and strategic deals.

About Terranet
Terranet AB

For more information:
Thomas Falkenberg
CFO
thomas.falkenberg@terranet.se
+ 46 703 360 346

Press:
Sam Aurilia
terranet@fischtankpr.com
FischTank PR




TERRANET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.