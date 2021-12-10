Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Erica landet den nächsten Mega-Deal!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.12.2021 | 09:41
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Results of the Initial Public Offering of Shares of TextMagic AS

TextMagic AS (registry code 16211377, address Mõisa 4, Tallinn, Estonia the
"Company") hereby discloses the results of the initial public offering of the
shares of the Company (the "Offering"). 

On 9 December 2021 at 16:00, the Offering ended. As part of the Offering, the
Company aimed to raise up to 2.5 million euros by the issue of up to 500,000
new ordinary shares (the "Offer Shares"). Altogether 15,410 investors
subscribed altogether for 9,896,434 shares for 49.5 million euros, i.e. the
Offering was oversubscribed by 19.8 times. 

Priit Vaikmaa, the majority shareholder and CEO of the Company notes that
considering the volume of the Offering, which was up to 2.5 million euros, a
large oversubscription was expected. "Oversubscription of our IPO by more than
19.8 times is a new record for First North Baltic. We are immensely grateful
for the interest and trust and thank all investors who participated in our IPO.
Our next steps are to remain focused on the implementation of the growth
strategy for the coming years. We are proud to hold the title as the
locally-listed Estonian technology company with the largest number of
shareholders" he adds. 

"We have already executed share option agreements with all full-time employees
and service providers of TextMagic's group companies. So, all employees and
service providers can also participate and benefit from the expected future
growth of the Company," Vaikmaa comments. 

Interesting facts of the subscription process:

 -- 15,410 investors subscribed for the Offer Shares

 -- The median number of shares subscribed for was 120 

 -- The average number of shares subscribed for was 642, which is heavily
   influenced by a few very large subscriptions


The Offer Shares are allocated between the investors according to the following
principles: 

 -- Each investor participating in the Offering will receive full allocation of
   up to 35 Offer Shares;

 -- Multiple orders from a single subscriber were combined for allocation
   purposes;

 -- The remaining 2% of Offer Shares were distributed evenly in proportion to
   the number of Offer Shares subscribed for by each investor.


The above clearly reinforces the message provided in the Company Description,
whereby the Company sought to maximize its investor base, while treating all
subscribers equally. 

The Offer Shares allocated to the investors are expected to be transferred to
the securities accounts of the investors on or about 14 December 2021. Trading
with the shares on the First North MTF operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS is
expected to commence on or about 15 December 2021. 

We expect the secondary market to provide an opportunity for investors to
re-balance their desired holding in the Company. 

The net proceeds from the Offering are approximately 2,250,000 euros. The funds
received from the Offering will be used for development of the new product
Touchpoint, recruitment of new employees and also for upgrading the current
TextMagic A2P SMS platform. 

The Company is a parent company of TextMagic group. TextMagic group is engaged
in provision of text messaging services internationally, enabling its clients
to send information via SMS platform. Most of the clients of TextMagic are
located in the US, the UK, Canada and Australia. TextMagic's SMS software can
be used for sending notifications, alerts, reminders and confirmations as well
as for conducting SMS marketing campaigns anytime anywhere. 



Further enquiries:

Priit Vaikmaa
CEO of TextMagic AS

priit.vaikmaa@textmagic.biz
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.