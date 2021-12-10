Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Erica landet den nächsten Mega-Deal!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1 
Tradegate
09.12.21
17:50 Uhr
1,967 Euro
-0,002
-0,10 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9611,97609:50
1,9641,97309:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2021 | 09:41
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) prepares to issue senior secured bonds to further accelerate growth

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (the "Company") has mandated Carnegie Investment Bank as Sole Bookrunner to arrange a series of investor meetings with credit investors to explore the conditions for the Company to issue senior secured bonds in the expected nominal amount of SEK 300,000,000. The net proceeds from the bond issue will be applied towards general corporate purposes, including investments in working capital and R&D to further accelerate growth. Subject to market conditions, the bond issue is expected to occur in the near future.

For further information, please contact:
Christian Fredrikson, President & CEO
Per Sundqvist, CFO

Investor Relations:
+46

Press:
+46

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) - the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment

  • 211210 - Bond (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1d38b893-3fc9-4ca6-b74e-7a4ceefd93f8)

FINGERPRINT CARDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.