

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were slightly lower on Friday after official data showed the U.K. economy expanded at a weaker pace in October.



Gross domestic product grew only 0.1 percent from September, when the economy expanded 0.6 percent. This was also much slower than the 0.4 percent expansion expected by economists.



Another report revealed that the U.K. visible trade deficit narrowed in October as exports increased amid falling imports.



The visible trade deficit decreased to GBP 13.93 billion in October from GBP 14.7 billion in September. The expected shortfall was GBP 14.05 billion.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 17 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,303 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Thursday.



Miner Anglo American edged up slightly after it forecast a stronger performance in 2022.



Associated British Foods gained half a percent. The conglomerate said its performance since the fiscal 2021 year ended on Sept 18 across grocery, sugar, ingredients and agriculture has been in line with views.



Food delivery firm Deliveroo lost about 2 percent on worries that a European Commission ruling on gig economy drivers would hurt profits.



