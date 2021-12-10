MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 10
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Migo Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 9 December 2021 was 378.40p (ex income) 378.96p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
10 December 2021
