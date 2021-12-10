Star8 Corp. Welcomes Business Industry Veteran, Bart Butler as Strategic Advisor to the CEO and Board Member

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH), a publicly traded technology and eCommerce holding company, is pleased to announce it has appointed Bart Butler as Strategic Advisor to the CEO and Board Member. Mr. Butler will being his new position immediately.



Mr. Butler has an impressive background with more than 30 years of industry experience, including holding senior-executive and C-Suite positions with Walt Disney World and European Wax Center. Additionally, Mr. Butler was awarded with seven patents and Disney Inventor Awards - an accolade considered to be the pinnacle of recognition within the Disney corporation.

"Bart has a proven track record as a leader and innovator who motivates his team to strive for excellence," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp. "His guidance and insights will be invaluable as he joins Star8 in this new role."

"I appreciate the warm welcome from everyone at Star8 and look forward to contributing to the growth and advancement of our company," added Mr. Butler.

Mr. Butler will be responsible for Advising the CEO on Strategic Growth and Innovation Initiatives based on Market Trends and the overall direction of the Star8 Corporation.

For more information about Star8 Corp. and its subsidiary businesses, please visit Star8Corp.com.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTC PINK:STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. Its subsidiary companies are TempuCheck, RARI Nutrition, and Media Hawk. To learn more about Star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@star8corp.com | 1-866-316-0808

Investor Inquiries:

Star8 Corp.

1-866-316-0808

