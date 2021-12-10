Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires"), a provider of scientifically-proven electromagnetic fields ("EMF") modulation technology, is pleased to announce today the Company set new records during November with global sales growth of 19% in the month over the same period last year.

The month of November, which includes both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is one of the highest-volume shopping periods of the year and Aires was successful in capitalizing on the seasonal momentum this year. Holiday shopping is no longer restricted to only "Cyber Week' and is now more like "Cyber Month'. Data suggests brands started offering deals and promotions in 2021 much earlier than in 2020. According to Adobe's 2021 holiday report[1], the peak periods have smoothed out considerably. The data shows 22 days in November exceeded $3 billion in online spending in 2021 compared to only nine days in 2020. For Aries, this shift towards shopping earlier in the season was anticipated, and according to Josh Bruni, Chief Revenue Officer at Aires, the Company built their strategy to take advantage of this extended shopping window.

"As online shopping has grown over the past decade, brands have pushed consumers to start seeking deals much earlier in the season. This year however, the pressure to shop earlier was expected to arise more from consumers who are concerned about product supply constraints or delays in shipping. Our strategy was to build significant awareness in the weeks leading up to November while also testing our corporate messaging to understand what would best resonate with consumers. By keeping a close eye on our key indicators, we identified quickly when we needed to shift focus from building an audience to converting users to consumers. For us, our customer began to signal increased purchase intent in late October. By having a longer shopping period, Aires was afforded more time to assess and react to performance, adjust our messaging and revise the media mix," said Bruni.

Along with revenue growth, Aires also reported a 29% increase in new users in November 2021 over November 2020 and a 25% increase to the average order value. In addition, sales outside of North America grew 28% in November 2021 compared to the same period last year.

"We built our Q4 model and forecasts based on aggressive targets for traffic and conversion rates. There are inherent challenges and risks that accompany a heavy focus on new traffic growth, specifically as it relates to conversion rate. Our team was able to exceed our target for traffic while also improving conversion rates by 28% over our target during the peak shopping period," added Bruni.

Aires is continuing to execute the Company's holiday strategy and anticipates strong consumer spending to continue through most of December. Part of this strategy includes accelerating cross-border and international sales, particularly in Europe, UK and Australia.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly accredited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI'. Learn more at www.airestech.com.

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Dimitry Serov, CEO

Email: dimitry@airestech.com

Telephone: (905) 482-4667

Website: www.airestech.com

For further information please contact:

5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc.

Cindy Gray, CEO & Managing Director

Email: wifi@airestech.com

Telephone: (403) 705.5076

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not intended for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States Securities laws.

[1] : https://blog.adobe.com/en/publish/2021/11/30/adobe-consumers-spent-10-8-billion-on-cyber-monday-109-8-billion-so-far-this-holiday-seasongs.itws5b

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107214