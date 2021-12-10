

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Inflation expectations for the coming year surged among Britons and the majority expects interest rates to increase over the next 12 months, results of the quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey by the Bank of England and market research firm Kantar showed Friday.



Median expectations of the rate of inflation over the coming year climbed to 3.2 percent from 2.7 percent in the August survey.



The expected inflation in the twelve months after that, was 2.4 percent in the current survey, up from 2.2 percent in August. The expected inflation rate for the longer term, say in five years' time, rose marginally to 3.1 percent from 3.0 percent.



The survey showed that 60 percent of respondents expected interest rates to rise over the next 12 months, up from 43 percent in August.



About 21 percent said they expected rates to stay about the same over the next twelve months, compared with 31 percent in August.



By a margin of 55 percent to 10 percent, survey respondents believed that the economy would end up weaker, rather than stronger, if prices started to rise faster.



The central bank's latest quarterly survey of public attitudes to inflation, was undertaken between November 9 and 15.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de