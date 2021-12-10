The Publicity Department of Gangnan District, Guigang: Gangnan District, Guigang, Guangxi: Transformation of Qiaoxu Down

GUIGANG, China, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Plot B of Qiaoxu - China Down Valley has been under construction in full swing and multiple large machines have been operated for land leveling, as a down feather factory is planned to be built here. According to the Publicity Department of Gangnan District, Guigang, the total planned land area of the project is 69618.12 square meters, two production workshops are planned to be built, covering an area of 40,000 square meters. In April this year, Plot A has been put into production, marking an essential stride in the transformation and upgrading of the down feather industry in Gangnan District.

Qiaoxu down feather industry of Gangnan District, Guigang, Guangxi was flourishing in the 1980s. For over 40 years, Qiaoxu down feather industry has grown rapidly by gathering the high-quality down resources and relying on the industries with little investment but quick results as well as the flexibility in business and agriculture, laying a foundation for the reputations of "Hometown of Down in China", "High-quality Down Production Base in China", and "Excellent Down Feather Industrial Cluster in China". The products are sold to Zhejiang, Shanghai, and other regions and countries, including Japan, Korea, the United States and Europe, and the processing volume accounts for 28% of China, 18% of the world.

To consolidate existing advantages, Qiaoxu Town Government and Guangxi Qiaoxu Lotus Down Feather Group Co., Ltd. have prepared to jointly set up the Project of Qiaoxu - China Down Valley to build it into a new factory with advanced technology and high value-added products upon standardization, modernization and internationalization, intellectualization. The total investment is expected to be RMB1.615 billion, and the building area for the construction is planned to be 46.19 hectares. The Project will be divided into three phases, with a construction period of 5 years. For the Project, the brand cultivation plan is actively implemented, cultivating more than 20 high-quality brands, such as "Qiaoxu Down", "Lotus Down Quilt" and " Lotus City Home Textile". High-tech technologies are introduced for the Project as well, including low-carbon environmental protection technology, wastewater environmental protection treatment and recycling and high conversion rate of production energy, and Yezzileaf Ecological Breeding Base is built to eliminate the peculiar odor of down products and further guarantee the raw materials supply of Qiaoxu high-quality down. The detergent-free production line and an advanced sterilization system are innovated and developed in the Project to eliminate the product odor and improve the product quality on the premise of maintaining the original ecological properties of down. Moreover, the projects of Qiaoxu Down Trading Center and Expo Science and Innovation Center are being promoted as a whole to better undertake innovative research and development technologies and promote industrial technological innovation.

Aiming to build a national high-end industrial cluster of down products, the Project will realize the transformation and upgrading of the only traditional down feather industry in Guangxi, and establish the whole industrial chain of scientific breeding, deep finishing processing and online and offline sales.

After the Project is put into operation, it will have an annual output of 63,000 tons of down (feather), 5 million of down quilts, with an output value of RMB 10 billion and tax revenue of RMB 300 million, creating more than 8,000 job opportunities.

Caption: Qiaoxu - China Down Valley under construction