Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2021) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for cryptocurrency, privacy and cryptography-focused investments, is pleased to announce the outcome of its strategic review and its investment focus for the coming 12 months.

Following the appointment of Jeffrey Gao as CEO and Tony Guoga as Executive Chairman, the Company has worked to redefine its mission, its vision and what it stands for. The outcome of that strategic review resulted in the distillation of its lines of effort into three key areas of focus. These areas of focus represent what the Company believes to be the central organs of value and alpha generation across the crypto ecology.

The areas of focus are:

1. HODL metaverse - The Company plans to assess and pursue opportunities for making private equity investments, in areas such as utility tokens and NFTs, gaming, entertainment and social re-engineering to discover and collaborate with projects that the Company believes fundamentally demonstrate their positive economics and depth of value.

2. HODL staking - Engaging in (1) treasury risk-management via carefully vetted third party vendors, and (2) actively managing the Company's cryptocurrency portfolio to generate yield through staking and liquidity provisioning.

3. HODL mining conduit - Cypherpunk seeks to become the bridge between blockchain networks and energy-efficient mining outfits. The Company plans to grow its blockchain networks through investments in cost-effective mining pools and jointly-operated business arrangements. The Company's strategic prerogatives for mining are: (1) innovations in energy efficiency per unit value generated, and (2) building end-to-end verticals that link blockchain ecosystems with ESG-compliant mining solutions.

With these areas of focus, Cypherpunk is evaluating an active pipeline of potential deals.

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk is an actively managed crypto investment company with a focus on blockchain technologies, applications within the metaverse and privacy-centric cryptographic security protocols. The Company is investment purview includes deploying cryptocurrencies to generate alpha, making strategic placements with innovative startups within the blockchain ecosystem and managing operationalized assets to complement our blockchain investments. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Animoca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's expectation or belief regarding its ability to supply BTC and its investments. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward- looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

