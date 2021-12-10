The Hangzhou-based microinverter maker is now listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE).Microinverter manufacturer Hoymile announced that it has successfully completed its initial public offering with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). The Hangzhou-based company offered 10,000,000 shares at a price of RMB557.8 per share. The capital raised through this IPO is estimated to be RMB5.58 billion (US$879 million). Polysilicon maker and inverter company TBEA announced on Friday a plan to build 200 MW worth of solar PV farms in Hangtang County, Hebei Province. The company will invest around RMB851 million, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...