

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said new Piqray data showed benefit across a broad range of patient and disease characteristics in analyses from all three cohorts of BYLieve, an ongoing phase II, open-label, 3-cohort non-comparative study evaluating Piqray with endocrine therapy including men and pre- and postmenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer.



The company is also studying the potential of Piqray in triple negative breast cancer in the EPIK-B3 Phase III clinical trial, in advanced HER2+ breast cancer in the EPIK-B2 Phase III clinical trial and in ovarian cancer in the EPIK-O Phase III clinical trial.



