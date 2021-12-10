Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 12.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Neue Mega-Fusion lässt Umsätze explodieren! Hohe Kursziele vergeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9Y0 ISIN: FR0014004L86 Ticker-Symbol: DAU0 
Tradegate
10.12.21
21:28 Uhr
92,76 Euro
+0,28
+0,30 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,7092,9611.12.
92,0292,9310.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2021 | 14:53
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dassault Aviation: Finland chooses the US with the F-35

Finland chooses the US with the F-35

(Saint-Cloud, France, December 10, 2021) - Dassault Aviation takes note of the sovereign decision of the Finnish authorities to choose the American solution for the replacement of the F-18 Air Component.

Once again, we notice and regret an American preference prevailing in Europe.

For their part, Dassault Aviation and its industrial partners are continuing to develop the Rafale's operational capabilities, in the service of France and of countries that want to have a first-rate air force with full sovereignty, as Greece and Croatia have recently chosen in Europe, and others outside Europe.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel: +33
Mathieu Durand - Tel: +33

Defense Communications
Nathalie Bakhos - Tel: +33

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation_Finland (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/59236995-5907-4f57-b833-ded0e4dcfbee)

DASSAULT AVIATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.