Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration
London, December 10
[10/12/2021]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 20thDecember 2021
Announcement Date: 13/12/2021
Ex Date: 20/12/2021
Record Date: 21/12/2021
Payment Date: 10/01/2022
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|Tabula European IG Performance Credit UCITS ETF G Distributing Class
|IE00BG0J8L59
|EUR
|0.4717
|Tabula European iTraxx IG Bond UCITS ETF G Distributing Class
|IE00BL6XZW69
|EUR
|0.1034
|TAB Haitong Asia exJP HYCB ESG UCITS ETF - EUR HEDGE DIST
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|EUR
|0.0879
