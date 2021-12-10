Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 12.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Neue Mega-Fusion lässt Umsätze explodieren! Hohe Kursziele vergeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.12.2021 | 15:04
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration

Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 10

[10/12/2021]

Tabula ICAV

Dividend Declaration

Final distribution for the period to 20thDecember 2021

Announcement Date: 13/12/2021

Ex Date: 20/12/2021

Record Date: 21/12/2021

Payment Date: 10/01/2022

FundsISIN CodeCurrencyRate
Tabula European IG Performance Credit UCITS ETF G Distributing ClassIE00BG0J8L59EUR0.4717
Tabula European iTraxx IG Bond UCITS ETF G Distributing ClassIE00BL6XZW69EUR0.1034
TAB Haitong Asia exJP HYCB ESG UCITS ETF - EUR HEDGE DISTIE000DOZYQJ7EUR0.0879

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.