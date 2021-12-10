New partnership offers F45 franchisees seamless access to funding experts that match them with financial institutions that best meet their financial needs

F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") (NYSE:FXLV), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur, announced that it has partnered with Swoop Funding ("Swoop"), a platform that offers small- and medium-sized businesses financing options. Through this partnership, new and existing F45 franchise owners will have access to Swoop's network of direct lenders that have been pre-selected by F45 and Swoop to provide unique financing solutions to franchisees. The partnership will first launch in Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Swoop, which will help franchisees obtain the necessary funding to open their own F45 and FS8 studios, as well as allow existing franchisees to expand their franchise network with us," said Adam J. Gilchrist, President, CEO and Chairman of F45. "It is our mission to ensure the long-term success of our franchisees, and we are constantly looking for solutions that make it easier for our franchise partners to start and run successful fitness studio businesses."

The partnership with Swoop eases the burden of securing attractive financing solutions for new and existing F45 franchisees, so they can focus on their business. Swoop has access to a wide network of lenders from traditional banks to specialty lenders in the franchise financing space that can provide offers that are not otherwise available to franchisees. Moreover, F45 has worked closely with Swoop in developing the partnership to identify lenders that understand F45 franchisees' objectives and can serve as value-added partners as they seek to grow their businesses.

"Looking after the financial health of a business is a full-time job, and many small enterprises do not have the bandwidth necessary to gain and retain expert knowledge in the finance market," said Andrea Reynolds, Founder and CEO of Swoop. "This partnership with F45 will enable more people to enter the exciting world of owning their own business without being held back by inexperience in a complex market. Swoop makes financial institutions work for businesses not the other way around."

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 3,900 unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company's global footprint. For more information www.f45training.com

About Swoop Funding

Swoop is a platform dedicated to giving small and medium enterprises clear visibility on grants, finance and equity options open to them. The free-to-use service shows customers the products for which they are eligible, speeds up the application process and takes the effort out of finding funding for a business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005064/en/

Contacts:

F45 Media

Judy Lee

ICR, Inc.

F45PR@icrinc.com

Swoop Media

Charlotte Forsberg

Head of Marketing, Swoop

charlotte@swoopfunding.com