10.12.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of W5 Solutions AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (661/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that W5 Solutions AB, company registration
number 556973-2034, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 


Provided that W5 Solutions AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to
be December 17, 2021 

The company has 10,000,000 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:               W5           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,400,000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016786040      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             241417         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556973-2034       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
-----------------------------------
50  Industrials         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0701401060.
