International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Announces OTCMarkets Current Information Status

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following corporate update to its shareholders.

On December 7th IDVV was upgraded to OTCMarkets current information tier.

Bill Martin, Vice President stated "The past year has been a long one for our shareholders. Now that we've achieved it, we intend to maintain current information status indefinitely and are working on several projects to grow shareholder value. We're finalizing an acquisition that will be announced by the end of the year, and are looking forward to a great year in 2022."

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDVV/disclosure

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in both the hospitality and green energy sector. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: billmartin@internationalendeavorscorp.com

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677010/IDVV-Announces-OTCMarkets-Current-Information-Status