The lack of proper business models, high upfront costs, and long payback periods are the key barriers to enabling the wider adoption of solar-powered heat pumps, according to recent research. Other factors reducing market acceptance are a lack of information on the technology and sociodemographic factors like public perception and peer effects.Scientists from the IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, Italian company Rina Consulting, and the Cartif Technological Centre in Spain have identified the most common non-technical barriers that are preventing solar-powered heat pumps from becoming ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...