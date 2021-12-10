Anzeige
10.12.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Scandinavian Real Heart AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (662/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ),
company registration number 556729-5588, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth
Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ), applies for admission to
trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of
trading is expected to be December 17, 2021 

Scandinavian Real Heart AB has 33 183 461 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:               HEART          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 33 183 461       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0006256798      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             243280         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556729-5588       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short   HEART TO1                              
 name:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum  10 250 002                              
 number                                     
 of                                       
 warrants                                    
 to be                                     
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:   Four (4) warrants give the right to subscribe for one (1) new share 
      in the Company. Subscription takes place at a subscription price  
      corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price  
      (VWAP) in the Company's share during the period from and including 
      January 9, 2023 to and including January 27, 2023.         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscript February 1, 2023 - February 28, 2023                 
ion                                       
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    February 24, 2023                          
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN    SE0016589246                             
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round   1                                  
 Lot:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order   243298                                
 book ID:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market   First North STO/8                          
 segment:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size MiFID II tick size table                       
 table:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code  SSME                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading  SEK                                 
 currency                                    
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
 20 Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.
