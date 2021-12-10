Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Scandinavian Real Heart AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (662/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ), company registration number 556729-5588, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be December 17, 2021 Scandinavian Real Heart AB has 33 183 461 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: HEART ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 33 183 461 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0006256798 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 243280 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556729-5588 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short HEART TO1 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 10 250 002 number of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Four (4) warrants give the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. Subscription takes place at a subscription price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) in the Company's share during the period from and including January 9, 2023 to and including January 27, 2023. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript February 1, 2023 - February 28, 2023 ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last February 24, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0016589246 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round 1 Lot: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order 243298 book ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.