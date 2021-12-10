EA Home Design Earning the Best of Houzz Award for 2017-2021 on Houzz

Award-Winning Home Renovation Company EA Home Design Continues Tradition of Success. The five-star rated business brings over two decades of home renovation excellence to clients across the globe

STERLING, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / One northern Virginia-based home renovation company has garnered positive attention the past few years for its quality, innovative designs. EA Home Design is based in Sterling, Virginia, and is known in the area for its exceptional home design and quality renovation services. Though the firm's team is located in Virginia, it is eager to assist clients across the globe with their home renovation projects by offering quality designs tailored to their needs.

EA Home Design has been a staple in Northern Virginia's home renovation scene since 2009. The firm was founded by Ali Meshksar, a civil engineer, and Kevin Kamali, a home improvement professional with over two decades of experience. With Meshksar's expertise in structural design and sales and Kamali's eye for detail and installation and building knowledge, the duo has led the EA Home Design team to incredible success in its 11 years in business.

In 2016, the team's innovative designs earned them a nod from Waypoint Living Spaces in its home remodel contest. EA Home Design was recognized as the Best Kitchen Design, transforming a dark, drab, and dated kitchen into a light, airy, and functional modern space.

In addition to the accolades from Waypoint Living Spaces, EA Home Design has received high marks from previous clients, maintaining five-star ratings across the board on all review and rating sites online. The company has also received recognition on Houzz, earning the Best of Houzz award for 2017-2021.

For clients in Northern Virginia, EA Home Design offers full remodeling design and on-site installation services. The company is also positioned to share its expertise with a worldwide audience by providing its design-only services to clients located anywhere across the globe.

"With each project, our goal is to capture our client's unique personality and understand their needs and design vision," said Meshksar. "Whether a client is looking for only design services or our full-service design and renovation packages, we aim to deliver exceptional customer service and create a space that truly transforms our clients' lives in every way."

"No matter where you are located in the world, EA Home Design is poised to deliver designs to transform one space or your entire home," added Kamali. "We invite clients across the globe to reach out with their design visions, as it would be our honor to make them a reality."

To learn more about EA Home Design, visit https://eahomedesign.com/.

