Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 12.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Neue Mega-Fusion lässt Umsätze explodieren! Hohe Kursziele vergeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KFSB ISIN: ZAE000083648 Ticker-Symbol: IPHB 
Tradegate
10.12.21
21:32 Uhr
11,520 Euro
+0,235
+2,08 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,14011,56511.12.
11,10511,55010.12.
GlobeNewswire
10.12.2021 | 16:17
282 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Impala Bondco plc is admitted to trading on STO FN Bond Market Retail (663/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Impala Bondco plc
to trading with effect from 2021-12-13. Last day of trading is set to
2024-10-11. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO FN Bond Market
Retail. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1032055
IMPALA PLATINUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.