- (PLX AI) - Nilfisk CFO Reinhard Mayer buys 1,500 shares in the company.
|16:52
|Nilfisk CFO Buys Shares for DKK 304,625
|16:46
|Nilfisk A/S: Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares
|24.11.
|Nilfisk Raises Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus
|(PLX AI) - Nilfisk new Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 14-15%, up from 13-15% previously• Outlook FY organic growth 17-18%, up from 12-16% previously• CEO says outlook increased based on strong order...
|24.11.
|Nilfisk A/S: Nilfisk Q3 2021 results: Organic growth of 17.9% and record volume in demand and order intake across all regions and segments
|23.11.
|PREVIEW: Nilfisk May Upgrade Guidance in Earnings Report Tomorrow, Analysts Say
|(PLX AI) - Nilfisk may upgrade its guidance when it releases third-quarter earnings tomorrow, analysts said. • However, the most likely outcome is still that the company will maintain its forecast unchanged...
