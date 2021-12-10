

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar came under pressure against its major opponents in the European session on Friday, as the nation's in-line annual inflation data for November fueled hopes that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to accelerate the pace of monetary policy tightening.



Data from the Labor Department showed that the annual rate of growth in consumer prices accelerated to 6.8 percent in November from 6.2 percent in October, reflecting the biggest jump since June of 1982.



Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, were up by 4.9 percent compared to the same month a year ago, showing the biggest annual increase since June of 1991.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed by 0.8 percent in November following a 0.9 percent advance in October. Economists had expected consumer prices to increase by 0.7 percent.



Core consumer prices rose by 0.5 percent in November after climbing by 0.6 percent in October. The increase in core prices matched economist estimates.



Investors looked ahead to the Fed meeting due next week, in which the policymakers will discuss a faster tapering of asset purchases to tackle price pressures.



The Fed will publish the summary of economic projections, known as the dot plot, and there is speculation that it will bring forward its timeline for monetary policy tightening into 2022.



The currency showed mixed trading against its major opponents in the Asian session. While it rose against the yen and the franc, it was steady against the euro. Versus the pound, it fell.



The greenback slipped to a 2-day low of 1.3242 against the pound, from a high of 1.3187 seen at 6 am ET. The pound-greenback pair had ended yesterday's trading session at 1.3219. The greenback is seen finding support around the 1.34 mark.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the UK economy expanded at a weaker pace in October.



Gross domestic product grew only 0.1 percent from September, when the economy expanded 0.6 percent. This was also much slower than the 0.4 percent expansion expected by economists.



After rising to a 2-day high of 1.1265 at 5:45 am ET, the greenback declined to 1.1309 against the euro. The pair was worth 1.1293 when it closed deals on Thursday. Next near term support for the greenback is likely seen around the 1.14 level.



The greenback edged down to 0.9215 against the franc, following a rise to 0.9253 at 2:30 am ET. At yesterday's trading close, the pair was quoted at 0.9232. The greenback may face support around the 0.90 region, if it falls again.



The greenback was trading at 113.29 against the yen, falling from a high of 113.79 hit at 6:30 am ET. The pair had closed Thursday's deals at 113.45. The greenback is likely to challenge support near the 112.00 mark.



Data from the Bank of Japan showed that Japan producer prices rose 0.6 percent on month in November.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the upwardly revised 1.4 percent gain in October (originally 1.2 percent).



After a 2-day gain to 0.6770 at 5:45 am ET, the greenback slipped to 0.6807 against the kiwi. At Thursday's close, the pair was valued at 0.6793. Further fall in the greenback may find support around the 0.70 mark.



The latest survey from BusinessNZ showed that New Zealand manufacturing sector continued to expand in November, albeit at a much slower pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.6.



That's down from 54.3 in October, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The greenback reached as low as 0.7182 against the aussie, down from a 2-day high of 0.7132 it logged at 8:15 pm ET. The greenback was worth 0.7147 per aussie at Thursday's New York session close. Should the greenback falls further, it is likely to test support around the 0.74 region.



In contrast, the greenback appreciated to a 3-day high of 1.2739 against the loonie, recovering from a low of 1.2679 it touched at 8:30 am ET. The greenback was trading at 1.2712 against the loonie at yesterday's close. The currency may face resistance around the 1.29 region.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de