

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Friday as investors largely stayed cautious, digesting the latest batch of economic data from the region and the U.S., and tracking updates about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the various restrictions imposed by some countries to curb the spread of the virus.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.3%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.4%, Germany's DAX edged down 0.1% and France's CAC 40 slid 0.24%, while Switzerland's SMI ended flat.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed weak.



Turkey closed higher, while Greece and Poland settled flat.



In the UK market, Darktrace shed more than 4%. Entain, Ocado Group, Kingfisher, Antofagasta, JD Sports Fashion, Next, Ashtead Group, AstraZeneca and Scottish Mortgage declined 2 to 3%.



British American Tobacco climbed more than 2.5%. London Stock Exchange gained 1.5%, while BT Group, Croda International, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever and Polymetal International gained 0.75 to 1%.



Associated British Foods gained about 0.5%. The conglomerate said its performance since the fiscal 2021 year ended on Sept 18 across grocery, sugar, ingredients and agriculture has been in line with views.



In the French market, Engie shed more than 3%. Saint Gobain declined 2.3% after the building materials firm said it has sold its regional glass transformation business Glassolutions in Denmark to the German glass manufacturer Semcoglas Holding GmbH for an undisclosed amount.



Safran, WorldLine, BNP Paribas, Kering, Thales, STMicroElectronics and Capgemini ended lower by 1 to 2%.



Carrefour moved up 3% and Sanofi gained about 2.8%. Michelin, Sodexo and Faurecia closed with moderate gains.



In Germany, HelloFresh shed about 5.2% and Zalando declined 4.4%. Adidas, MTU Aero Engines, Puma, Fresenius Medical Care, Infineon Technologies and Deutsche Bank also closed notably lower.



Bayer climbed 2.7%. Continental, SAP and Symrise also closed higher.



In economic releases, German consumer price inflation crossed 5% in November, largely driven by a low base effect and higher energy and food prices, latest figures from the statistical office Destatis confirmed.



The consumer price index rose 5.2% year-on-year following a 4.5% increase in October.



The U.K. economy expanded at a weaker pace in October. Gross domestic product grew only 0.1% from September, when the economy expanded 0.6%, official data showed. This was also much slower than the 0.4% expansion expected by economists.



A report from the Office for National Statistics showed UK's visible trade deficit decreased to GBP 13.93 billion in October from GBP 14.7 billion in September. The expected shortfall was GBP 14.05 billion.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department's data showed the annual rate of growth in consumer prices accelerated to 6.8% in November from 6.2% in October, reflecting the biggest jump since June of 1982.



Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, were up by 4.9 percent compared to the same month a year ago, showing the biggest annual increase since June of 1991.



While the elevated rate of inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases next week, traders seemed relieved that the price growth was not even faster.



