

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures recovered from one-week lows and settled modestly higher on Friday as the dollar pared early gains and exhibited weakness against most of its major counterparts.



Rising concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus, and worries about Chinese economic growth following Fitch downgrading Chinese real estate developers China Evergrande and Kaisa Holdings prompted traders to pick up the safe-haven commodity.



The dollar index, which fell to 95.98 from a high of 96.43 it touched in the Asian session, is trading at 96.04, down 0.23 points or 0.24% from the previous close.



Gold futures for February ended higher by $8.10 or about 0.5% at $1,784.80 an ounce. Gold futures gained nearly 0.1% in the week.



Silver futures for March ended up $0.182 at $22.195 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.2865 per pound, down $0.0465 from the previous close.



Data from the Labor Department showed U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest annual rate of in nearly 40 years in November. The data said the annual rate of growth in consumer prices accelerated to 6.8% in November from 6.2% a month earlier.



Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, were up by 4.9% compared to the same month a year ago, showing the biggest annual increase since June of 1991.



Core consumer prices rose by 0.5% in November after climbing by 0.6% in October. The increase in core prices matched economist estimates.



While the elevated rate of inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases next week, traders seemed relieved that the price growth was not even faster.



Meanwhile, the University of Michigan released a report showing the consumer sentiment index climbed to 70.4 in December after dropping to a ten-year low of 67.4 in November. The rebound surprised economists, who had expected the index to edge down to 67.1.



