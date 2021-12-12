Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 12.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Neue Mega-Fusion lässt Umsätze explodieren! Hohe Kursziele vergeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2R0WX ISIN: XS1982116136 Ticker-Symbol:  
Berlin
10.12.21
09:12 Uhr
115,93 Euro
+0,03
+0,03 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,77117,2410.12.
PR Newswire
12.12.2021 | 07:04
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Chevron Lummus Global and Saudi Aramco Sign LC-HOPI+ Collaboration and Licensing Agreement

RICHMOND, Calif., Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevron Lummus Global LLC (CLG) and Saudi Aramco announced that they have signed a Joint Collaboration and License Agreement to co-develop and license Saudi Aramco's Heavy Oil Processing Initiative (HOPI+) technology.

HOPI+ aims to achieve relatively higher conversion of vacuum residue and other available heavy feeds, including incremental crude, using CLG's LC-FINING platform (jointly referred to as LC-HOPI+). The LC-HOPI+ innovative process is expected to help minimize both CAPEX and OPEX and significantly improve margins for bottom-of-the-barrel upgrading.

In 2019, Saudi Aramco joined CLG at its research and development facility in Richmond, California, to create and develop the initial concept pilot testing. Success there led to further HOPI+ evaluations against different process schemes, which further helped quantify the technology's added value.

"HOPI+, combined with CLG's LC-FINING platform, is an innovative concept that simultaneously increases crude throughput and converts residue to valuable transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstock while minimizing capital and energy," said Ujjal Mukherjee, Managing Director, CLG. "The initiative further strengthens the relationship between Saudi Aramco and CLG as we develop, pursue and commercialize new and innovative technology."

"This collaboration with Chevron Lummus Global reflects the focus of Saudi Aramco on breakthrough technologies that generate added value across the hydrocarbon chain," said Motaz Al-Mashouk, Executive Director, Saudi Aramco.

Chevron Lummus Global and Saudi Aramco now intend to co-develop LC-HOPI+ technology before global commercialization by CLG.

About Chevron Lummus Global
Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels, as well as a global leader in catalyst system supply. CLG offers the most complete bottom-of-the-barrel solution for upgrading heavy oil residues. Our research and development experts are continuously seeking advancements in technology and catalysts that will improve operating economics for your next project. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

CLG Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1372812/CLG_fullcolor.jpg

SAUDI ARAMCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.